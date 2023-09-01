Alia Bhatt’s Response to Reference in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Trailer

Alia Bhatt reciprocated the compliment from the trailer scene.

Alia Bhatt has at last addressed her mention in the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.” The actress reciprocated the compliment from the trailer scene in which Shah Rukh’s lead character expresses his desire for Alia Bhatt.

On Thursday evening, Alia used her Instagram Stories to post the recently released trailer of “Jawan,” which had premiered earlier that day. In the caption, she expressed her thoughts by writing, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away… (sun emojis).”

In the opening scene of the “Jawan” trailer, as Shah Rukh Khan’s character, the titular lead, takes control of a metro compartment, he engages in a phone conversation with Nayanthara’s police character. During their exchange, she inquires, “Tumhe chahiye kya?,” Shah Rukh responds cheekily, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt previously appeared together in the 2016 slice-of-life movie “Dear Zindagi,” which was co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This production company also supported Alia’s debut film, the 2012 campus comedy “Student of the Year,” directed by Karan Johar. Additionally, Red Chillies Entertainment was involved in the production of Jasmeet K Reen’s dark comedy “Darlings,” which released on Netflix India last year.

On Thursday evening, Alia Bhatt posted on her Instagram account, sharing the cover image of Vogue Thailand, which prominently features her. The cover displays a close-up shot of Alia wearing a fuzzy yellow top. Additionally, she shared another photograph from the magazine on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen in a white top adorned with silver earrings.

The Jawan trailer received reactions on Instagram Stories from several notable figures, including filmmaker Karan Johar, who had previously referred to it as the “trailer of the century.” Other individuals who shared their responses on Instagram Stories included actor Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, as well as actors Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, and Anushka Sharma, among others.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jawan” features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. The film is set to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

