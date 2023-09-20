Alizeh Shah faces Criticism on her recent bold pictures

She began her career in the movie “Super Star,” where she garnered a lot of praise.

Alizeh Shah is a rising star in the entertainment world who has captured the hearts and minds of many. She began her career in the movie “Super Star,” where she garnered a lot of praise. Later, she successfully transitioned to television with her debut. Her portrayal of Dua in “Ehd e Wafa” resonated with millions of viewers, and they were hoping for a happy ending for the characters Saad and Dua. Alizeh’s youthful innocence and beauty also endeared her to fans. However, as time passed, she found herself in a few controversies.

In recent times, Alizeh has undergone a significant transformation. She has her own unique style, which is quite youthful. In real life, she’s a fan of Western fashion and effortlessly carries off various outfits with style. Her most recent appearance featured her in a black tank top paired with trendy pants.

