Alizeh Shah slays in cargo pant as she compliments it with crop top

Do you know Faryal Mehmood was suspended from multiple schools?
Actor and model Faryal Mehmood shared her experiences of facing suspension from...
Alizeh Shah is known for making bold choices in Pakistan’s entertainment world, she has been going through a noticeable transformation lately.
Renowned for her unique style and youthful demeanor, she frequently incorporates Western fashion into her personal wardrobe, effortlessly pulling off a range of chic ensembles.
In her most recent fashion choice, Alizeh was spotted donning a sleek black tank top paired with stylish pants.
Nonetheless, Alizeh’s latest appearance stirred a blend of reactions on the internet. While she has amassed a substantial and appreciative following for her professional achievements, some users on social media expressed discontent with her recent fashion choice.
Alizeh Shah first rose to prominence with her performance in the movie “Super Star” and subsequently achieved success with her television debut. Her depiction of the character Dua in “Ehd e Wafa” garnered widespread affection from fans who were ardently hoping for a favorable outcome for the character.
