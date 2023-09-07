Amanda Holden Gets Emotional As She Bade Farewell To Her Daughter

Amanda Holden felt deeply emotional on Thursday morning as she said goodbye to her youngest daughter, Hollie, aged 11, who was returning to school after the long summer break.

The 52-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge recreated a heartwarming throwback photo of Hollie in her school uniform, alongside their beloved dog Rudie. In the image, Hollie smiled at the camera, displaying a strong resemblance to her mother.

Amanda Holden captioned the photo with these words: “Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little HRH all grown up. We couldn’t be prouder of her. Smart, sassy, and funny. The most loving girl. Let’s do this Hollie.”

Many of Amanda’s celebrity friends commented on the post, expressing amazement at how quickly time has passed. Kate Thornton remarked, “She’s so grown up!” Lisa Faulkner added, “OMG, where does the time go?!!”

In addition to Hollie, Amanda Holden is also a proud mother to Lexi, aged 17, who signed with the modeling agency Storm, owned by Kate Moss, last year. Amanda shared her excitement about Lexi’s modeling career, stating, “She’s been taken on by Storm. She’s 17, but I think when she’s 18, we’ll start looking for her to be in that field.”

