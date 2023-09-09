Ameesha Patel Congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the Box Office Opening of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan attended the success celebration of Gadar 2.

He reconciled with Sunny Deol at the event.

Ameesha Patel congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the box office success of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan made a notable appearance at the celebration event for the success of Gadar 2. During the event, he not only warmly embraced Ameesha Patel but also reconciled with Sunny Deol. In a reciprocal gesture, Ameesha Patel extended her congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan for the box office triumph of ‘Jawan.’

Ameesha posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and uploaded a Jawan movie poster with the accompanying caption, “Congrats@iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office.. who better then u can do this magic .. we love u .. (emojis).”

Ameesha has never shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, except for a brief appearance in Farah Khan’s 2007 film “Om Shanti Om,” where she made a cameo. In the parody movie ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai NRI,’ she portrayed the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Om Kapoor, who is a Bollywood superstar.

This film playfully references Shah Rukh’s 2000 movie “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” and his various ‘NRI’ films from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ameesha’s cameo scene features her in a yellow sari, running towards Shah Rukh against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps, set to the tune of the title track from Karan Johar’s 1998 romantic comedy, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Her cameo is part of an award show segment within the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol shared the screen in Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller “Darr” in 1993. However, following the film’s success, Sunny made a commitment to never collaborate with Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan again, as Shah Rukh’s anti-hero role garnered the most attention.

In a recent interview, Sunny disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan and his family reached out to congratulate him on the success of his latest action movie, Gadar 2. Shah Rukh even took to social media to express his admiration for the film.

Subsequently, he and his wife, Gauri Khan, attended the success celebration of Gadar 2, where they were spotted embracing Sunny and his family, as well as posing for photographs together.

Despite ‘Jawan’ achieving the ₹100 crore milestone within two days of its release, ‘Gadar 2’ accomplished the same feat in three days, over its opening weekend.

