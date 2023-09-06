Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Missed Opportunities: ‘It’s Destiny’

Ameesha Patel revealed that she missed out on films like Chalte Chalte due to her manager’s decisions.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interested in working with Ameesha Patel but was apprehensive due to her manager.

Yash Raj Films and Sajid Nadiadwala were also hesitant to approach Ameesha Patel because of her manager.

Ameesha Patel revealed in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan that several renowned filmmakers, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Chopra, expressed interest in collaborating with her. However, she missed out on these opportunities because of her manager’s decisions.

Ameesha recounted an incident where Sanjay Leela Bhansali mentioned feeling apprehensive about working with her due to her manager’s influence.

Praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his personality, She said, “There were talks for a very good project. But I don’t want to mention its name, because the film has already been made. Unfortunately, my manager at that time and Mr Bhansali were not getting along. After I parted ways, amicably, with the manager, Bhansali sir told me that there were moments when we were supposed to work together but he did not want to deal with my manager. Even Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala, and others told me later, ‘we were too scared to approach you’ because of the manager who used to be a barrier’. So, I missed out on numerous promising projects, directors, and producers due to mismanagement rather than proper management. But that’s destiny.”

Ameesha Patel revealed that she missed out on film opportunities, including Shah Rukh Khan’s “Chalte Chalte,” because she was unaware of the offers. Ameesha mentioned that it was only when director Aziz Mirza and Shah Rukh Khan personally invited her to the dubbing studio that she learned she had unintentionally turned down “Chalte Chalte.” She noted that the complex network of secretaries and managers from that time has become obsolete, and filmmakers can now directly approach actors.

In the interview, she also mentioned that she has acted in numerous movies throughout her career, “for reasons other than career”,Furthermore, she expressed her desire that no aspiring individual in the film industry should face a similar situation.

After a five-year hiatus, Ameesha Patel made her return to the big screen with Gadar 2. The movie has now surpassed the ₹500-crore milestone in Indian box office earnings. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Sunny Deol in the lead roles.

