Ameesha Patel Thanks Director Anil Sharma for Gadar 2’s Triumph

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster movie.

Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma had a public feud.

Ameesha Patel is open to doing Gadar 3 if she gets good screen time.

Ameesha Patel has replied to a social media post from director Anil Sharma, where he was celebrating the box office success of their latest movie, Gadar 2. In her response, Ameesha expressed her gratitude to the filmmaker for recognizing that the film’s success is attributed to both Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (her own character).

In appreciation of the audience’s support, Anil Sharma posted a Gadar 2 poster featuring the latest box office numbers and conveyed his gratitude, “Tara sakeena ka pyar .. sabse pyara .. sabke dil mein rahane wala (Tara and Sakeena’s love is the cutest and one that resides in everyone’s hearts).. an eternal love story continue to touch people’s heart 4th week Friday .. 5.20 cr .. thanx for your love audiences.”

Ameesha Patel responded to Anil Sharma’s post on social media by saying, “So glad @Anilsharma_dir … yes .. TARA +SAKINA = GADAR !!! Ur thought related to this post is bang on!! Audiences love is great for TARA N SAKINA.”

Just hours ago, Anil Sharma reacted to Ameesha’s statement about potentially turning down an offer for Gadar 3 if the screen time for Tara and Sakeena’s characters isn’t sufficient.

The director chose not to provide a comment regarding Ameesha’s statements about him when speaking with the media. Anil added, “I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai (what will change with her thoughts or statements)? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh accha ya bura jo bhi bole, unka mann hai (it’s her wish if she says good or bad things).”

Earlier this week, Anil Sharma referred to Ameesha as ‘bade ghar ki bitiya’ (a girl from a wealthy family) and suggested that she had limited acting abilities. In response, Ameesha Patel has accused filmmaker Anil of causing delays in her payment and mismanaging the Gadar film set.

The upcoming movie is situated in 1971 and follows the story of Tara Singh as he embarks on a mission to retrieve his son from Pakistan. Utkarsh Sharma reprises his role as Jeete, Tara’s son in the film, which also includes Manish Wadhwa playing the primary antagonist and Gaurav Chopra portraying an Indian Army officer.

