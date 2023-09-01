Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction to Fan’s Comment on Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan‘s recent film, “Ghoomer,” directed by R Balki and co-starring Saiyami Kher, has been receiving praise for the actors’ brilliant performances. Even Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek’s father, shared his thoughts on the film, revealing that he watched it twice. Amitabh Bachchan is known for being Abhishek’s biggest supporter and recently responded to a fan who expressed sadness over Abhishek being underrated despite his impressive filmography, which includes movies like “Guru,” “Yuva,” “Sarkar,” and the recent “Ghoomer.”

In response to the fan’s tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “dont feel sad .. be happy .. the fact that he continues and excels with each endeavor .. CONTINUES ..” This heartwarming reply from Amitabh Bachchan resonated with fans and garnered appreciation on the internet.

Amitabh Bachchan also responded to another fan who shared a video clip of Abhishek talking about his approach to criticism and his dedication to entertaining the audience. Amitabh expressed his agreement and affection for his son, writing, “i agree entirely .. love you Bhaiyu.”

“Ghoomer” portrays Abhishek as a coach whose life takes a significant turn when he encounters a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher. The film, which also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, was released in theaters on August 18, further showcasing Abhishek’s versatility as an actor.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan Unveils How Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan Joined ‘Paa’ Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in R Balki's sports drama film "Ghoomer," alongside...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.