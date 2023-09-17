Angie Harmon has taken on a new role as a wildlife rehabilitator.

Angie Harmon has embraced a fresh role as a wildlife rehabilitator, and she recently shared this new endeavor with her fans.

On September 15, she took to Instagram to introduce her followers to a tiny patient, showcasing her gentle care for a baby squirrel. In a pair of videos, she can be seen cradling the squirrel in one hand and, in another, delicately feeding it with a dropper.

“He’s just the most precious boy,” she cooed over the creature, seemingly cleansing him with a cotton ball in the first clip. As he nuzzled into the soft material she melted, telling the camera operator, “Look at him, look!” before turning her attention back to her “baby boy.”

“Hi you,” she said sweetly.

“Totally NUTS about this little guy!!! (See what I did there?😉🐿️🌰🍼),” she wrote alongside the video, introducing the little rescue. “I haven’t slept in two weeks but I’ve never been happier! Everyone meet Thomas, Thomas meet everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon)

Angie offered words of encouragement and praise as the little creature suckled from the syringe, and once the squirrel was satisfied, she tenderly wiped its mouth with a napkin. Fans were deeply touched by her compassionate actions, and their admiration overflowed in the comments section, showering the actress with compliments.

