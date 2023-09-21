Anil Kapoor Shares First Poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Anil Kapoor revealed his character appearance in the movie “Animal.”

On Thursday, Anil Kapoor revealed his character appearance for the movie “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the film, Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father.

In the newly unveiled poster, Anil Kapoor‘s appearance is both intense and unhinged, portraying a character with a troubled and unsettling demeanor.

In the initial glimpse of Anil’s character in the movie “Animal,” he can be seen seated on a wooden sofa chair, gazing directly at the camera.

He’s dressed in an open-fronted blue tracksuit. Strikingly, he appears not only deeply serious but also visibly under the weather, with swollen and darkened eyes.

Furthermore, he is connected to an IV drip, indicating his unwell condition. The backdrop is decorated with an array of vibrant flowers, resembling wallpaper.

On Thursday, Anil shared the film’s poster on social media and in the caption, he introduced his character and wrote, , “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who is Anil Kapoor‘s son and an actor, posted an Instagram comment consisting of four bow-down emojis and two fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor’s son-in-law and the director of “Thank You For Coming,” left a comment with a cool face emoji wearing sunglasses on the same Instagram post.

Bhumi Pednekar, Anil’s co-star in “Thank You For Coming,” along with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, expressed their appreciation with bow-down emojis in the Instagram comments.

“Animal” is a gripping gangster action thriller featuring a cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi.

The film delves into the complex father-son dynamics between Anil and Ranbir, set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, ultimately leading to Ranbir’s descent into madness.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Cine1 Studios are co-producing the film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on “Arjun Reddy” (2017) and “Kabir Singh” (2019).

Originally slated to premiere on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” it was rescheduled for December 1 due to unfinished VFX work. The movie will have a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The teaser for “Animal” is set to be release on September 28, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Anil Kapoor is lined up for roles in “Thank You For Coming” and “Fighter.”

