Anil Sharma Sets Sights on Oscars for ‘Gadar 2’

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster at the box office.

Fans are urging Anil Sharma to submit Gadar 2 for the Oscars.

Anil Sharma believes Gadar Ek Prem Katha also deserves Oscar recognition.

Anil Sharma, the director of the recently released blockbuster “Gadar 2,” is basking in the film’s box office triumph. During a recent interview with the Indian Express, he revealed that numerous fans have reached out to him, urging him to submit “Gadar 2” as an entry for the Oscars.

In the same conversation, Anil Sharma also expressed his belief that “Gadar Ek Prem Katha” deserved Oscar recognition as well. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles, “Gadar 2″ hit theaters last month and, despite receiving mixed reviews, has consistently shattered box office records.

This success is being celebrated as a testament to the achievement of movies typically overlooked by award ceremonies.

“People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story,” Anil told the media. During that year, Aamir Khan’s “Lagaan” received a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

Anil Sharma also shared his thoughts, mentioning how he resonated with Dharmendra’s sentiment of not feeling fully integrated into the industry. He expressed his curiosity about the individuals responsible for award panel decisions, questioning why his work wasn’t recognized.

Emphasizing that his films had garnered immense love and appreciation from the public, Anil conveyed a sense of unfulfillment due to the absence of awards, making it seem as if his efforts went unnoticed. “We have touched people’s hearts with Gadar 2. I won’t lie, but even we want awards. But I didn’t expect it because I knew that I wouldn’t get it. I hear there is lots of lobbying and PR involved in these things, and I am not a political person. I have never lobbied for awards.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 serves as a sequel to his 2001 movie, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The latest installment is situated against the backdrop of the political turmoil leading up to the Indo-Pak conflict in 1971.

The initial movie, “Gadar Ek Prem Katha,” narrated the romantic tale of a young man who falls in love with a Pakistani girl just prior to the partition of India and Pakistan.

