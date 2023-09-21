Anne Hathaway on Aging: ‘It’s Another Word for Living’

Anne Hathaway recently opened up about her perspective on aging, beauty, and how she reacts to unintentional compliments. During an interview with Today, Anne acknowledged that people often tell her she’s “aging gracefully,” even though she doesn’t dwell on the topic.

The acclaimed actress, who has partnered with the prestigious skincare brand Shiseido, firmly believes that “aging is just another word for living.” She expressed that her journey in Hollywood began in the late 1990s when she was a young girl, and she reflected on how the industry has evolved since then. Anne mentioned a prevailing sense that youth had a limited shelf life back then.

However, her role as Shiseido’s brand ambassador brought a fresh perspective. The campaign’s slogan, “potential has no age,” resonated with Anne. In the promotional video, she can be seen gracefully moving in a dimly lit room, metaphorically representing the idea that even shadows can guide us towards light.

Anne Hathaway’s outlook on aging is a refreshing reminder that growing older is a natural part of life, filled with new opportunities and experiences.

