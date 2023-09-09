Advertisement
Anson Williams on finding love in his 70s: ‘There is no age limit!’
  • Anson Williams has insisted that there is “no age limit” on love.
  • He divorced Jackie Gerken in 2019.
  • The couple’s relationship started when Sharon, who had met Anson 13 years ago.
The actor, who is 73 years old and famous for his role in ‘Happy Days,’ divorced Jackie Gerken in 2019 after being married for almost 30 years. But in May, he got married to Sharon MaHay, who is also 73. He mentioned that they have been together all the time since their first date and haven’t been apart.

He told America’s Closer magazine: “We have not been apart from that day. It’s such a joy when you find someone who sees inside you and loves you so much. Sharon is just amazing. There’s no age limit on being loved. There’s no age limit on living life fully!”

The couple’s relationship started when Sharon, who had met Anson 13 years ago when she sold him a house, lost her husband to a serious illness after 35 years of marriage.

With her daughter’s approval, she began a new relationship with Anson, which she found very comforting and helpful while dealing with her grief.

She said: “The first few months of the relationship [with Anson] was healing. [My daughter’s blessing] absolutely freed me to take advantage of this, whatever it was. It was like a gift from God that I met him.”

At the time of the nuptials, Anson – who has Olivia and Gabriella Rose, both 20, as well as 15-year-old Stella Rayne with his ex-wife – explained that he wanted to make sure that the big day was “simple” but still a “memorable” affair so they decided to hold the ceremony at his own house.

He told People: “Let’s make it a wedding just where it’s about togetherness with our friends. It’s not over the top, but at the same time, it’s memorable and special.

“I will tell people, ‘[Getting married at home] is wonderful. Don’t ever do it!’ You have no idea the complexity that happens.”

