Anson Williams on finding love in his 70s: ‘There is no age limit!’

The couple’s relationship started when Sharon, who had met Anson 13 years ago when she sold him a house, lost her husband to a serious illness after 35 years of marriage.

With her daughter’s approval, she began a new relationship with Anson, which she found very comforting and helpful while dealing with her grief.

She said: “The first few months of the relationship [with Anson] was healing. [My daughter’s blessing] absolutely freed me to take advantage of this, whatever it was. It was like a gift from God that I met him.”

At the time of the nuptials, Anson – who has Olivia and Gabriella Rose, both 20, as well as 15-year-old Stella Rayne with his ex-wife – explained that he wanted to make sure that the big day was “simple” but still a “memorable” affair so they decided to hold the ceremony at his own house.

He told People: “Let’s make it a wedding just where it’s about togetherness with our friends. It’s not over the top, but at the same time, it’s memorable and special.

“I will tell people, ‘[Getting married at home] is wonderful. Don’t ever do it!’ You have no idea the complexity that happens.”