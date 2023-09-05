Anurag Kashyap Addresses Trolling of Anushka Sharma During Virat Kohli’s Performance

Haddi is a crime drama film directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.

It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles.

The film delves into a complex narrative of revenge.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his acting comeback in the upcoming OTT film titled “Haddi.” Directed by newcomer Akshat Ajay Sharma, this crime drama delves into a complex narrative of revenge.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles, the film offers a glimpse into the intricate criminal underworld of Delhi. In an exclusive interview, director Akshat and Anurag Kashyap discussed the sense of solidarity within the Bollywood industry.

Anurag also highlighted the instance of Anushka Sharma facing criticism whenever Virat Kohli’s performance falters.

In an interview, when questioned about the common perception of disunity within Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap responded as follows, “It’s not like we lack unity. Whether there’s unity or not, it doesn’t matter. The things that are celebrated the most are also the ones that are trashed the most. That applies to cinema, cricket, our politicians, and our heroes. We bring them up, and then we are the most disappointed by them.”

Anurag continued, “So, it’s not unique; even cricket players face criticism. If Virat Kohli doesn’t score a century today, they’ll criticize him and pull Anushka Sharma into it. Or if someone else doesn’t perform, they’ll say, ‘Why didn’t you pick him?’ In this country, everyone’s an expert in everything. Wherever you go, everyone knows who should be the cricket captain, who should be a film star, who should be the prime minister, who should be what. Everyone knows everything. We bring down whoever appears too high, not those who are invisible. So, unity has got nothing to do with it. Bollywood has a difference of opinion vis-à-vis lots of things but despite that they can still sit together and come together and talk. There are very few people who are rabid opportunists and the industry collectively avoids them. They are the 1 percent, not more.”

Anandita Studios, a production company owned by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda, is producing the film in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film also features an ensemble supporting cast, including Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. Haddi will be released on September 7, 2023.

