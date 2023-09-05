Anurag Kashyap Reflects on Memorable First Meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a versatile actor who breathes life into every character he portrays.

He is currently preparing for his upcoming project titled “Haddi”.

In “Haddi”, he portrays a transgender woman.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely recognized as one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. His innate acting abilities breathe life into every character he portrays.

Currently, the actor is preparing for his upcoming project titled “Haddi,” where he is set to captivate his fans with a completely new and unique portrayal of a transgender woman. The release of the first look of Nawazuddin in “Haddi” has significantly heightened excitement and anticipation for his much-anticipated next venture.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap fondly reminisced about his initial encounter with Nawazuddin and the moment when he began to see him through the lens of a director.

In a recent conversation, Anurag Kashyap was prompted to recount his initial encounter with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He said, “The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there’s an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav. Toh hum log unko rok ne gaye the and Nawaz bhi unme se ek tha. Phir mein Rajpal ko rok ke Shool (1999) mein role diya tha and Nawaz ko bhi Shool mein role mil gaya tha ek waiter ka. Tab itna notice nehi kiya tha, chhota sa role kiya tha paise k liye (talking about Nawazuddin).”

He further added, “Nawazuddin ko pehli bar dhyan diya tha Black Friday (2004) k shoot k time. Jab ab camera k through kisiko dekhte hai like director tab maine pehli bar dhayan diya tha ‘kaun hai yeh?’ His presence was so strong. So that was the first time I really noticed him. Since then it’s been non-stop.”

In addition to Nawazuddin and Anurag, the movie “Haddi” features a cast that includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sridhar Dubey, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. The film is set to premiere on September 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Sara Ali Khan Expresses Appreciation to Her Filmmakers Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actress who has worked with renowned...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.