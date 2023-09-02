Anurag Kashyap Shares Thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif’s Acting Skills

Kashyap considers Katrina Kaif a marketing genius.

Kashyap calls Ranbir Kapoor a fantastic actor.

Kashyap says Bollywood is driven by box office success and star power.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap is a pioneering filmmaker in the Bollywood industry. Over the course of his career, he has provided opportunities to many newcomers and supported numerous independent voices by producing their works. Notably, he collaborated with A-list actors only once, which was in the 2015 period crime drama movie “Bombay Velvet,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

During a recent interview, Kashyap was inquired about who he considers a marketing genius in the Bollywood industry.

In response, he said: “An actor I have not worked with but (who is) very good with marketing, I have heard from everyone who has worked with her is Katrina (Kaif).”

In the same rapid-fire interview, he was questioned about Ranbir Kapoor’s strong points. The director described Kapoor as a “fantastic actor.” However, he added “Sometimes I don’t know wo kis basis pe kya choices karta hai (I don’t know on what basis he makes his choices). But he is a terrific actor and regardless of his films work or don’t work, he will always be there. He’s just a terrific actor. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Recently, when asked about whether his films connect with Indian audiences, Anurag Kashyap remarked that Bollywood is primarily driven by box office success and star power. He also highlighted the challenge of limited theater availability, particularly in the northern regions of India.

Kashyap cited an example from the past when his acclaimed film “Gangs of Wasseypur” had a short cinema run of only nine days because it had to make way for a big release like “Ek Tha Tiger.” He emphasized that this decision was made by the theaters themselves, not by any particular star or producer.

Advertisement

Kashyap argued that if his film had more time and space in theaters, it could have achieved higher box office numbers than the Rs 26 crore it earned in those nine days.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” Beats “Pathaan” with Million-Dollar Opening Day Advance Overseas Jawan's overseas pre-sales have reached an impressive USD 2 million for the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.