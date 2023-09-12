Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Celebrate Virat Kohli & KL Rahul’s Asia Cup Centuries

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty expressed their support for their husbands.

After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored centuries each in the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Monday, their wives, who are also actors, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, showed their love and support. KL Rahul’s father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, also joined in to congratulate the cricketer for his unbeaten 111. Anushka Sharma used her Instagram Stories to react to Virat’s score of 122 not out. She posted a photo of her TV screen displaying Virat’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 match and wrote, ‘An exceptional innings by an extraordinary person (accompanied by clapping and red heart emojis)!!’ She also took a moment to acknowledge KL Rahul’s performance in the same match and wrote on her Instagram Stories, ‘Congratulations KL Rahul (with a clapping emoji)…’

Athiya also took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the match and captioned it with ‘Champions.’ Additionally, she dedicated a post on Instagram to her husband. Alongside photos of his batting and a video clip of him achieving a century, she wrote in her caption, ‘Even the darkest night will come to an end, and the sun will rise… You mean everything to me; I love you. #1.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Fans and celebrities couldn’t contain their admiration for the cricketers. One fan commented on Athiya’s post, saying, ‘A classic performance, brother.’ Another fan remarked, ‘Great comeback!’ Actor Tiger Shroff chimed in with enthusiasm, writing, ‘Yayyyy (accompanied by heart emojis).’ Actor Vaani Kapoor shared a bunch of clapping emojis in the comments section.

Actor Shibani Dandekar expressed her admiration with several red heart emojis. KL Rahul himself commented on Athiya’s post, declaring his love with heart and flying kiss emojis. Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father and KL Rahul’s father-in-law, also reacted to Athiya’s post by leaving a series of black heart emojis. He further celebrated KL Rahul’s performance in a separate Instagram post, where he shared a photo of the cricketer from the match and wrote, ‘An extraordinary performance – a triumphant return. Gratitude overflows. We are thankful to the Almighty for empowering all endeavors…'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

