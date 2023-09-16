Anzela Abbasi Shares Stylish Photos with Husband Tashfeen

Anzela Abbasi is a talented Pakistani model and television actress.

She rose to prominence with her remarkable acting skills in popular drama serials like "Laal Ishq" and "Gila."

She is the daughter of well-known actors Juveria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi.

Anzela Abbasi, a talented Pakistani model and television actress known for her charm and talent, also harbors a deep passion for singing.

This young and attractive artist rose to prominence with her remarkable acting skills, especially in popular drama serials like “Laal Ishq,” scripted by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, where her performance garnered praise from fans.

In the early stages of her career, she collaborated with renowned Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali in the drama serial “Gila.” Anzela Abbasi is the daughter of well-known actors Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi. Notably, she recently got married to Tashfeen Ansari in early August.

Anzela Abbasi regularly posts delightful pictures alongside her husband, Tashfeen Ansari, who is an author and counselor. They often share their cherished moments on their Instagram stories. Furthermore, Anzela Abbasi has been sharing numerous fashionable photos featuring her in various Western outfits.

See Pictures:

