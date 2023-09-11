Arez Ahmed support the transgender by doing Intersex Character

Arez Ahmed is known for typically portraying charming and heroic characters.

He has surprised everyone by taking on a completely different role.

Arez is set to portray an intersex individual on screen.

Arez Ahmed is a rising actor from the new generation who is earning a lot of love and admiration for his exceptional performances. He has been consistently delivering memorable characters that resonate with audiences. What makes him even more endearing is his down-to-earth personality off-screen and his wonderful relationship with his wife, Hiba Bukhari. Arez Ahmed is known for typically portraying charming and heroic characters, earning him the reputation of a “chocolate boy” in the industry.

However, recently, Arez has surprised everyone by taking on a completely different role. He is set to portray an intersex individual on screen, a departure from his usual positive roles. This bold move has already captured the audience’s hearts with his performance in the drama “Shanaas.” Now, he’s gearing up to appear in “Mein Kahani Hun,” further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

