Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce

Ariana Grande took the first step in initiating divorce proceedings against her husband, Dalton Gomez, effectively ending their two-year marriage on Monday.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the pop star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for seeking a divorce. Simultaneously, it has been reported that Gomez also filed his own divorce petition. The official date of their separation was recorded as February 20, 2023.
Sources close to the situation informed TMZ that the singer of “God is a Woman” and Gomez had reached a mutual agreement on all matters before going to court. This agreement includes Grande providing Gomez with a financial settlement, and it was confirmed that they had a prenuptial agreement in place.
There are no hard feelings between the two, per the site’s insiders, as “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”
“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”
However, just a few days later, it came to light that the Grammy-winning artist had entered into a romantic relationship with her co-star from the musical “Wicked,” Ethan Slater. Following this revelation, Slater swiftly filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 1-year-old son.
The news of Grande’s separation became public after she was photographed attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London without her wedding ring.
Subsequently, reports surfaced that Gomez had traveled to visit Grande in January while she was filming the Wicked movie in the UK. This visit was seen as a final attempt to salvage their marriage. Regrettably, despite these efforts, reconciliation did not occur.
