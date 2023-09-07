Ariana Grande Makes Relationship Status Clear With ‘Like’ On Ethan Slater’s Post

Ariana Grande expressed her love and support for Ethan Slater in his first post following his divorce from Lilly Jay and the revelation of their romance with the Save Your Tears singer.

The 31-year-old celebrity recently shared a three-slide carousel, and the Grammy winner “liked” it.

The post contains a close-up photo of Slater with a half-smile, an artistic image of a dog gazing out of a high-rise window, and a silent video of him rehearsing a routine with Broadway actor Lorenzo Pisoni at a dance studio.

The caption on the carousel reads, “Spamalot (not pictured).” This marks Slater’s initial post after the end of his and Ariana Grande’s marriages with their respective partners.

In July, rumors surfaced about Ariana Grande and her two-year spouse, Dalton Gomez, getting a divorce. A few days later, her relationship with Slater became public.

At that time, the theatrical talent was still married to Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, and they had a 1-year-old child.

However, less than a week after the news of his controversial romance with Ariana Grande broke, the star filed for divorce.

