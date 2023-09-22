Arif Hassan Shares How People Mistake His Name With Other Public Figures

Arif Hassan discussed being mistaken for other well-known individuals.

Arif had limited prior acting experience.

Arif credited journalist Mohammed Hanif, for connecting him with Sarmad.

In the second episode of Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s podcast, the renowned filmmaker and actor hosted Arif Hassan, the leading actor from his critically acclaimed film, “Zindagi Tamasha,” made an appearance. During their conversation, they discussed Arif’s journey to fame, starting with his breakthrough role as Rahat Khawaja in the film, and how many viewers and critics were unaware of his name and prior work in the field.

Arif began by introducing himself and shared that he often gets mistaken for other more famous Arif Hassans in Pakistan, including an established architect and town planner, and a retired Lieutenant General and President of the Pakistan Olympic Association. He humorously recounted an incident when a news channel mistook him for the town planner during a live television discussion about a building collapse.

Regarding his path to the arts, Arif confessed that he had limited acting experience before taking on the pivotal role in “Zindagi Tamasha.” He had only been involved in a few theater projects in the 1990s, which were long behind him by the time he started working on the 2019 film. He stated, “Arif Hassan is not at all an actor.”

Arif also revealed that his friend, writer, and journalist Mohammed Hanif, played a crucial role in connecting him with Sarmad, ultimately leading to their collaboration on the film. He empathized with his character, Rahat, who faces society’s backlash when a video of him dancing to a song becomes public, saying, “That person’s journey, how he was a happy and totally fine person and then he suddenly went into that state… I felt that.”

“Zindagi Tamasha,” released in 2019, received numerous awards at international film festivals, including Best Film at the UK Asian Film Festival, Asian World Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival. The film features Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman, Nadia Afghan, and Adeel Afzal. It recently became available on YouTube for Pakistani audiences after a period of uncertainty.

