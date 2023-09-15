Arisha Razi latest clicks from Dubai Trip

Arisha Razi is a well-known Pakistani TV actress.

Arisha Razi is a well-known Pakistani TV actress who began her acting career as a child star. Her elder sister, Sara Razi, also made a name for herself as a child star. Arisha Razi has graced popular dramas like “Dikhawa,” “Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye,” “Chauraha,” “Chaand Ki Pariyaan,” “Makafaat,” and “Tumhare Ishq Ke Naam.” She earned fame at a young age due to her innocence, beauty, and exceptional acting skills. Additionally, she has established herself as a successful social media influencer, boasting a dedicated following of over one million on Instagram.

In the past year, Arisha Razi Khan celebrated her Nikah ceremony in an intimate family gathering, sharing stunning Nikah photos that were adored by her fans. Arisha has a deep passion for travel, and her joy in exploring new destinations is evident in her recent pictures, where she’s seen enjoying adventurous boating in Dubai and discovering beautiful locations. She even treated her followers to an Instagram reel featuring the iconic Burj Khalifa. Arisha has been captivating her audience with updates on her luxurious stay in Dubai, keeping them enthralled with her latest adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

