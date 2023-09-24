Arisha Razi Opens Up About Life After Nikkah

Arisha Razi is a young and attractive Pakistani actress and social media influencer.

She started her acting career when she was very young.

She has acted in popular Pakistani dramas.

Recently, the actress held an Instagram Q&A session with her fans. Arsha Razi responded to the first fortunate fans’ questions.

During the session, she also answered a question about her life after marriage, expressing that her life has become incredibly beautiful since her Nikkah.

To the question, “How did your life change after getting married?”, Arisha Razi responds, “My life has become more beautiful after the Nikkah. Shukar Alhamdullilah!”.

