Ashley Greene Shares About Her Panic Attacks During ‘Twilight’ Promotions

Mental health challenges of Ashley Greene started during Twilight promotions.

Initially, she didn’t recognize negative self-talk and intrusive thoughts.

Her first panic attack occurred during the Twilight press tour.

Ashley Greene opened up about her mental health challenges, revealing that they began during her promotional activities for the iconic Twilight film series.

In an interview, the 36-year-old actress, known for her role as vampire Alice Cullen in Twilight, disclosed that she initially didn’t recognize the signs until she started experiencing panic attacks. She said, “I didn’t recognize negative self-talk or intrusive thoughts until much later. But the panic attacks, as soon as I had my first one, I thought I was going to die.”

Ashley Greene explained that her first panic attack occurred during the press tour for Twilight, and it left her feeling “terrified.” Despite her adeptness at suppressing her feelings and issues to fulfill her professional obligations, she emphasized that this was something she could not ignore or push aside.

While she struggled with panic attacks, Ashley Greene noted that they never happened during work-related activities like being on set, at a photo shoot, or during interviews. Instead, she would experience the effects of panic attacks when she was alone, during moments of downtime.

The Immaculate Room star shared that she began her journey to recovery when she realized that her issues were becoming increasingly evident and required attention. She sought treatment, having previously relied on work to maintain her happiness and avoid confronting her feelings.

Greene mentioned that many of her previous coping mechanisms had actually exacerbated her anxiety. However, she highlighted that her lifestyle changes and the support of her husband, Paul Khoury, had been “really helpful” in her recovery.

The actress married Khoury in July 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Kingsley, in September 2022. She expressed gratitude for her husband’s significant role in her mental health journey.

