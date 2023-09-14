Asim Azhar talks about PSL Anthem Criticism

Asim Azhar is a rising star in the world of pop music.

Asim embarked on his musical journey at a very young age.

He revealed that in his younger years, he used to take negative comments to heart.

Advertisement

Asim Azhar is a rising star in the world of pop music, and despite his relatively young career, he has delighted his fans with numerous hit songs. His beautiful melodies and captivating performances have earned him the affection of millions of fans. Asim embarked on his musical journey at a very young age and has now spent over a decade in the industry, all while being just 26 years old. This means he has experienced the highs and lows, as well as the pressures that come with the music industry.

In a recent interview with Independent Urdu, Asim Azhar opened up about how he has dealt with trolling and online criticism throughout his career. He revealed that in his younger years, he used to take negative comments to heart. However, as time has passed, he has learned to cope with such situations, and things have improved for him in that regard.

Asim is also known for having sung the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem on two occasions. The PSL anthem is a topic of debate every year, and Asim faced a lot of criticism the first time he performed it. Speaking about the criticism that the PSL anthem often receives, Asim expressed his understanding that people will never unanimously agree on whether an anthem is good or not. Various stars, including Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Naseebo Lal, and Fawad Khan, have also taken on the anthem in the past, and criticism has been a common occurrence each time.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Asim Azhar Unveils “Chand Maheya” – A Captivating Melodic Masterpiece Renowned singer-songwriter Asim Azhar has once again graced the music world with...