Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Seek Blessings at Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit temple for prayers.

KL Rahul misses Asia Cup due to illness.

Couple spotted at Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, a beloved celebrity couple, recently got married on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse after dating for some time. Since their wedding, they have frequently appeared together at various events and have also been seen visiting various temples to offer their prayers.

In a recent visit, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty went to the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple for their prayers. KL Rahul had to miss the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka due to an illness.

On Instagram, a fan page dedicated to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, known as ‘rahiyaforever_,’ shared several photos of the couple’s visit to the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple, where they offered prayers. In the images, Athiya was dressed in a printed attire complemented by a matching shawl, while Rahul opted for a relaxed outfit.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by klrahul athiya🧿 (@rahiyaforever_) Advertisement

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, images and clips of the couple emerged. KL Rahul, the cricketer, had to miss the tournament due to an ailment. Ajit Agarkar, the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), provided an update on KL Rahul’s health, mentioning that he’s on the mend from a minor injury.

It’s anticipated that he will fully recuperate in time to participate in the upcoming phase of the Asia Cup.

A video capturing the couple’s visit to the temple has also emerged.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by klrahul athiya🧿 (@rahiyaforever_)

Expressing affection for the couple, someone wrote, “May God Mercy On them with all the worlds happiness.” Another commented, “For me it’s very happy moment to see them together.” “God Bless You Both Rahiya You Are Alway’s In Our Prayer’s,” Another fan expressed their thoughts, while others conveyed their sentiments by using red heart emojis.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Doubt Over Jawan Advance Booking Numbers Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter. He dismissed...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.