Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

KL Rahul scored a century in his comeback match after an injury.

Athiya Shetty congratulated her husband on his achievement on Instagram.

The match was between India and Pakistan.

KL Rahul, who made a comeback to cricket following an injury, achieved a century during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

His wife, Athiya Shetty, expressed her excitement and congratulated him on this significant achievement.

On Monday, September 11, KL Rahul achieved a remarkable century during the Asia Cup 2023 India vs. Pakistan match, marking his return to the game after recovering from an injury. Athiya Shetty promptly extended her congratulations to her husband on Instagram.

She posted photos and a video capturing the moment of his milestone and penned an emotional caption expressing her feelings, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1.”

Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, expressed his affection by using heart emojis in the comment section.

