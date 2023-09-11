Advertisement
Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Articles
Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

  • KL Rahul scored a century in his comeback match after an injury.
  • Athiya Shetty congratulated her husband on his achievement on Instagram.
  • The match was between India and Pakistan.
KL Rahul, who made a comeback to cricket following an injury, achieved a century during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

His wife, Athiya Shetty, expressed her excitement and congratulated him on this significant achievement.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

On Monday, September 11, KL Rahul achieved a remarkable century during the Asia Cup 2023 India vs. Pakistan match, marking his return to the game after recovering from an injury. Athiya Shetty promptly extended her congratulations to her husband on Instagram.

She posted photos and a video capturing the moment of his milestone and penned an emotional caption expressing her feelings, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1.”

Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, expressed his affection by using heart emojis in the comment section.

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Jawan’ Enjoys Huge Triumph
Akshay Kumar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Jawan’ Enjoys Huge Triumph

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan...

