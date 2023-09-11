Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Jawan’ Enjoys Huge Triumph
Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan...
KL Rahul, who made a comeback to cricket following an injury, achieved a century during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.
His wife, Athiya Shetty, expressed her excitement and congratulated him on this significant achievement.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
On Monday, September 11, KL Rahul achieved a remarkable century during the Asia Cup 2023 India vs. Pakistan match, marking his return to the game after recovering from an injury. Athiya Shetty promptly extended her congratulations to her husband on Instagram.
She posted photos and a video capturing the moment of his milestone and penned an emotional caption expressing her feelings, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1.”
Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, expressed his affection by using heart emojis in the comment section.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.