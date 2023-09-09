Anna Kendrick ‘heartbroken’ to have missed movie premiere
Anna Kendrick feels very sad that she couldn't attend the premiere of...
Atom Egoyan immediately recognized Amanda Seyfried as a “remarkable young actress” when he first met her.
The filmmaker Atom Egoyan, who is 63 years old, worked with Amanda Seyfried, who is 37, on a movie called ‘Chloe’ in 2009. Now, they are working together again on a new movie called ‘Seven Veils.’ He remembered how talented she was when they first worked together.
He told ScreenRant: “‘Chloe’ is in itself a remake, and it was a project that I was really excited to direct, but it wasn’t my script. I didn’t have the same freedoms that I have when I’m doing my own script and my own production. But I certainly had access the moment Amanda walked into that audition for ‘Chloe’. This is a remarkable young actress who just was so emotionally available.”
In the new movie, Amanda plays the role of a theater director who is struggling with hidden emotional pain while getting ready to stage the opera ‘Salome.’ Atom Egoyan also mentioned that it took a total of 15 years to finish this project.
He added: “I would say that the only similarity in terms of the characters is that there’s something that both characters feel that they deserve to have, which is withheld from them. Seeing her negotiate that in Chloe was really so true.
Every moment in that there was a lot of formula and cliches in that film, but she made it all very real and true, and we had a great experience making it. And so we promised we would find something else. But it took this long, really, it’s been 15 years, but I began to think of Jeanine. It’s just like she felt like, ‘Okay, this is the project we can do again together.'”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.