Autograph Hunter Assaults Laura Linney’s Crew Member In Shocking Incident

Laura Linney and her team faced a concerning incident that underscores the significance of having security personnel present.

While Laura was departing from an event, she had an accompanying handler when an autograph seeker made an aggressive attempt to approach her for an autograph. The individual, displaying excessive enthusiasm, initially encountered resistance from a member of Laura Linney’s team who seemed to be accompanying her in a professional capacity.

Growing frustrated by this obstacle, the autograph seeker suddenly thrust the head of Laura Linney’s team member forward, delivering a forceful push that resembled a slight slap, visibly alarming those who witnessed the altercation.

However, Laura’s team member promptly intervened, firmly instructing the individual to step back. Additionally, he refuted any physical contact with the autograph seeker, who seemed to have perceived a push during the encounter.

It should be noted that the team member denied any physical contact with the autograph seeker, even though the latter appeared to believe he had been pushed during the confrontation.

Advertisement

Also Read Jason Bateman thanks kids and wife at SAG Awards 2023 for always supporting him Jason Bateman won for outstanding performance by a male actor. He thanked...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.