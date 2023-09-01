Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ Lands ₹67.5 Crore in Opening Week

Dream Girl 2 has received a positive reception at the box office.

The film has collected approximately ₹8 crore on its first day.

Dream Girl 2 faced stiff competition from ‘Gadar 2’.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film, “Dream Girl 2,” where he portrays a character named Pooja and dresses as a woman, has garnered a positive reception at the box office. According to reports, collecting approximately ₹8 crore. As of now, the movie has accumulated a total of ₹67.5 crore in one week since its theatrical release.

Dream Girl 2 commenced its opening weekend with earnings of ₹10.7 crore on Friday and ₹16 crore on Sunday. Subsequently, its performance tapered off from Monday but exhibited a positive turnaround on Thursday. Additionally, it faces stiff competition from ‘Gadar 2,’ which, even after three weeks since its release, maintains its stronghold at the box office with a total collection of ₹481 crore.

In “Dream Girl 2,” Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the persona of a character named Pooja, reprising the concept from the 2019 hit movie “Dream Girl.” Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. It has garnered favorable reviews from critics.

Expressing his joy at the favorable reception from the audience, Ayushmann stated, as per sources, “I’m thrilled with Dream Girl 2’s start at the box office as it has given me my career-best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it’s truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theaters, sharing laughter, and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2. The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise.”

He added, “I’m delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward.”

