Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Fan Excitement Over “Dream Girl 2” Box Office Victory

The release of “Dream Girl 2,” featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration. Since its launch on August 25, the performances of the entire cast have been lauded by both fans and critics alike.

The chemistry between the two lead actors, appearing together on screen for the first time, was particularly well-received by the audience. “Dream Girl 2” exceeded all expectations, delivering a promising cinematic experience.

Recently, the film achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the 100-crore club on a global scale. Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated this box-office success with his fans, sharing a video of the joyful occasion.

On September 12, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video in which he was seen commemorating the box office success of “Dream Girl 2” with his fans. In a gesture of appreciation, he organized a unique gathering to thank his supporters.

In the video’s caption, Ayushmann posted, “Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!”

The actor made a spectacular entrance, accompanied by the catchy tunes of “Dil Ka Telephone 2” from the movie, and his fans enthusiastically cheered for him, generating an electric atmosphere. Ayushmann was deeply touched by the immense support and took a moment to convey his sincere thanks to each of his fans. He also engaged in photo sessions and snapped selfies with them.

In response to Ayushmann’s video, a fan commented, “@ayushmannk it is your world we’re just living in it.” Another fan commented, “Aaaaaaa love you more.” A fan who could not be present at the event wrote, “Never felt so geographically unlucky but continuing to cheer anyway CONGRATULATIONS AK.”

Karam, portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, resides in the quaint town of Mathura and is searching for a fresh avenue to express his skills since life isn’t treating him seriously. His remarkable ability to sing in a female voice leads him to adopt the persona of Pooja. While Karam shares a home with his father, he constantly borrows money from acquaintances. Simultaneously, he harbors romantic feelings for a girl, portrayed by Ananya Panday, whose father aspires to witness her wed and establish her future.

In the film “Dream Girl 2,” directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Ayushmann Khurrana and Panday share the screen for the first time. The movie’s ensemble cast includes prominent actors such as Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in significant roles.

