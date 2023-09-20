Babar Ali talks about his Dramatic Entry in Showbiz

Babar Ali holds a special place in the hearts of old Lollywood fans.

Babar Ali holds a special place in the hearts of old Lollywood fans, having delivered numerous successful Urdu and Punjabi films throughout his career. What sets him apart is his ability to adapt and remain as beloved as he was in his younger days. When the film industry faced challenges, Babar Ali shifted his focus to television, where he continued to shine in notable performances such as “Landa Bazar” and “Kuch Ankahi.”

During a guest appearance on the show, Babar Ali shared a lesser-known chapter of his life when he was struggling to make a name for himself. He revealed that he used to visit PTV (Pakistan Television) in the hope of finding work. This wasn’t a brief endeavor; Babar Ali stood outside the PTV station for two years, patiently waiting for his chance to step inside.

After enduring this period of persistence, a producer finally invited him in after about a year and a half or two years. He was given a few lines to read, which he performed with dedication. This marked the beginning of his journey towards stardom when he was cast as Muhamad Bin Qasim.

