Becky G Recalls her Panic Attacks

Becky G, the 26-year-old singer who recently began her first concert tour, shared her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks in a candid conversation on the health and wellness podcast, “On Purpose With Jay Shetty.”

She described the intense moments before going onstage, revealing that she has experienced full-blown panic attacks, including tears and difficulty breathing. She likened the feeling to a sense that “the world is ending” during a panic attack. Becky G. emphasized the challenge of differentiating between the mental stress of performing and a real-life threat, noting that the nervous system can’t distinguish between the two.

Reflecting on her past experiences with panic attacks, she admitted that she used to push through them, fearing the judgment of others and not wanting to let people down. She saw her panic attacks as mere symptoms of anxiety and depression, thinking it was normal.

However, her perspective shifted when she began to view panic attacks as signals from her body that something was wrong. She recognized the importance of acknowledging and addressing the underlying issues rather than brushing them aside. She explained that anxiety and depression are not the primary diagnoses but rather outcomes of deeper emotional experiences.

Becky G shared that her therapist helped her see life as a three-legged table, supported by spiritual, physical, and mental well-being. She expressed pride in her ability to confront challenges and implement healthier processing methods in her life.

To maintain her well-being, she emphasized her commitment to regular exercise, daily meditation (sometimes twice a day), and monthly week-long social media detoxes, where she deletes apps to support her mental health.

The singer, who started her career at a young age, decided to open up about her experiences on the podcast, recognizing the importance of self-awareness and self-care as she navigates her journey in the entertainment industry.

