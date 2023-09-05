Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill Redefine Friendship in New ‘Thank You For Coming’ Poster

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

It is scheduled to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

Karan Kundrra has a cameo in the film.

The upcoming film “Thank You For Coming,” featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor, marks the directorial debut of Karan Boolani, who is Rhea Kapoor’s husband, in Bollywood. In August of this year, Bhumi and her co-stars unveiled the film’s first poster, generating excitement among fans.

Additionally, it was revealed that “Thank You For Coming” would have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. “Thank You For Coming” is set to release on September 6, 2023. Leading up to the trailer release, Bhumi, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others have shared a new poster for the film.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar posted a new poster for her upcoming movie “Thank You For Coming” on her Instagram account. Alongside the poster, the actress provided a caption, “In real life, your girlfriends are your real Fairy Godmothers. Don’t forget to come on 6th October, to watch #ThankYouForComing in cinemas near you.”

Sonam Kapoor also posted the identical poster and penned a message, “When your friendship game is stronger than any magic spell!

Don’t forget to come on 6th October, to Cinemas near you to watch #ThankYouForComing #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome.”

And, Rhea Kapoor shared, “My girls and I will see you tomorrow with our TRAILER!!!!!!!!!! Talk about squad goals…”

Produced by Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

According to an insider from the production team, Karan Kundrra is confirmed to join the cast of “Thank You For Coming.” “Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed.”

