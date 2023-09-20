Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year
As per biographer Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk had a challenging relationship with actress Amber Heard. Isaacson mentioned that this relationship had a greater impact on Elon Musk than any other aspect of his life, including his complicated relationship with his father.
According to Business Insider, Isaacson talked about this on a podcast with Kara Swisher. He said “The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction, part of the theme of this life is this person is attracted to drama and storm. When things are calm, he surges, he buys Twitter or whatever. So this is true of the relationship with Amber. Nothing hurt him more than that relationship.”
The billionaire and Amber Heard began their relationship following their meeting at the Met Gala in 2016.
They went public with their relationship in 2017 but parted ways a few months later. They reconciled briefly in 2018 before splitting up again. Walter Isaacson spent two years working closely with Elon Musk while writing his biography.
The book talks about the emotional struggles in many of Musk’s romantic relationships. Isaacson also describes, “She and Musk would stay up all night fighting, and then he would not be able to get up until the afternoon.”
