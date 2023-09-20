Elon Musk’s biographer reveals that he and Amber had a difficult relationship.

Isaacson has mentions about his troubled relationship in the book.

Elon's ex-partner told that his troubled relationships are due to childhood trauma with father.

As per biographer Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk had a challenging relationship with actress Amber Heard. Isaacson mentioned that this relationship had a greater impact on Elon Musk than any other aspect of his life, including his complicated relationship with his father.

According to Business Insider, Isaacson talked about this on a podcast with Kara Swisher. He said “The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction, part of the theme of this life is this person is attracted to drama and storm. When things are calm, he surges, he buys Twitter or whatever. So this is true of the relationship with Amber. Nothing hurt him more than that relationship.”