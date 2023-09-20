Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Biographer reveals Amber Heard and Elon Musk “stay up all night fighting”

Biographer reveals Amber Heard and Elon Musk “stay up all night fighting”

Articles
Advertisement
Biographer reveals Amber Heard and Elon Musk “stay up all night fighting”
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Elon Musk’s biographer reveals that he and Amber had a difficult relationship.
  • Isaacson has mentions about his troubled relationship in the book.
  • Elon’s ex-partner told that his troubled relationships are due to childhood trauma with father.
    • Advertisement

As per biographer Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk had a challenging relationship with actress Amber Heard. Isaacson mentioned that this relationship had a greater impact on Elon Musk than any other aspect of his life, including his complicated relationship with his father.

According to Business Insider, Isaacson talked about this on a podcast with Kara Swisher. He said “The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction, part of the theme of this life is this person is attracted to drama and storm. When things are calm, he surges, he buys Twitter or whatever. So this is true of the relationship with Amber. Nothing hurt him more than that relationship.”

Advertisement

The billionaire and Amber Heard began their relationship following their meeting at the Met Gala in 2016.

'I love him very much': Amber Heard opens up about ex Elon Musk

Advertisement

They went public with their relationship in 2017 but parted ways a few months later. They reconciled briefly in 2018 before splitting up again. Walter Isaacson spent two years working closely with Elon Musk while writing his biography.

The book talks about the emotional struggles in many of Musk’s romantic relationships. Isaacson also describes, “She and Musk would stay up all night fighting, and then he would not be able to get up until the afternoon.”

Also Read

Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year
Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year

Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year. He...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story