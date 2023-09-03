Box Office: Gadar 2 Nears ₹500 Crore Club; Dream Girl 2 Aiming for a Century

Gadar 2 has already attracted over 3 crore viewers in India.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well at the Indian box office. Preliminary estimates suggest that the film, directed by Anil Sharma, raked in ₹18.50 crore during its fourth weekend, bringing the total collection to ₹495 crore in 24 days.

The movie earned ₹4.40 crore on Friday, witnessed a surge to ₹5.50 crore on Saturday, and ultimately reached ₹8.50 crore on Sunday. These remarkable increases suggest that Gadar 2 still has significant momentum at the box office.

The movie is poised to become the second Hindi-language film to join the 500 crore club at the box office, following Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Gadar 2 is also in a position to challenge Pathaan’s lifetime collections and potentially become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, depending on its performance after September 7, following the release of SRK’s Jawan.

With a modest budget, Gadar 2 is a prime example of a highly profitable venture, expected to generate substantial returns on investment. It has already attracted over 3 crore viewers in India, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched modern films. Based on current trends, Gadar 2 is projected to finish in the range of 515 to 525 crore in India.

In its second weekend, “Dream Girl 2,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has shown impressive box office performance. Early estimates suggest that the movie has garnered approximately 18.25 crore rupees during its second weekend, resulting in a total collection of 82.15 crores over the course of 10 days.

While the film has the potential to cross the 100 crore mark in India, its success in the third weekend will depend on the number of screenings it can maintain, especially with the competition from the blockbuster “Jawan,” similar to the situation faced by “Gadar.”

The movie aims to wrap up its second-week earnings at approximately 90 crore rupees. The focus will then shift to the potential surge in collections during the third weekend, with the goal of joining the coveted 100 crore club in India. This film has been a resounding success and contributes to the Hindi Film Industry’s ongoing winning streak.

