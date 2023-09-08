Advertisement
Box Office Update: ‘Dream Girl 2’ Sets Sights on ₹100 Crores in 14 Days

Articles
Box Office Update: ‘Dream Girl 2’ Sets Sights on ₹100 Crores in 14 Days

  • Dream Girl 2 has grossed Rs 90.90 crores nett in 14 days.
  • Dream Girl 2 is Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.
  • Dream Girl 2 faced competition from Jawan in its second week.
In its second week, ‘Dream Girl 2,’ directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles, performed well, adding Rs 27.50 crores nett to its total earnings. After 14 days, the film has accumulated approximately Rs 90.90 crores, and now it faces a gradual climb to reach the Rs 100 crores nett milestone.

The decline in collections on Thursday can be attributed to the release of ‘Jawan,’ which acquired a significant number of screens from ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Nevertheless, there’s potential for the film to consolidate its performance over the third weekend, thanks to positive feedback from the general audience.

Dream Girl 2 has been a successful project, regardless of its future earnings. While matching the success of the first Dream Girl film may be challenging, it’s important to recognize that the sequel has performed well, especially considering the challenges posed by the post-pandemic cinema landscape, where audiences are more inclined towards large-scale commercial entertainment.

The decision about a potential third installment remains uncertain, as audience turnout for the sequel is notably lower than the original. For a sequel to get the green light, it’s crucial to ensure high audience retention. Nevertheless, Dream Girl 2 stands as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era and contributes to the ongoing success streak that Bollywood has experienced since ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

Dream Girl 2 Day-Wise Nett India Collections:

DayIndia Nett Collections
1Rs 9.75 crores
2Rs 13.50 crores
3Rs 16 crores
4Rs 4.75 crores
5Rs 5.25 crores
6Rs 7.15 crores
7Rs 7.50 crores
8Rs 4.50 crores
9Rs 6 crores
10Rs 8 crores
11Rs 2.75 crores
12Rs 2.75 crores
13Rs 2.50 crores
14Rs 1 crore
TotalRs 90.90 crores nett in 14 days

Karam, a young man hailing from the town of Mathura, faces daily challenges as he strives to settle his father’s extensive debts, owed to numerous individuals worldwide. Simultaneously, he is deeply in love with Pari, but her father has set certain conditions for their marriage.

In a bid to make financial ends meet, Karam assumes the identity of Pooja, leading to a series of uproarious mishaps and a comedic whirlwind.

