Box Office Update: ‘Dream Girl 2’ Sets Sights on ₹100 Crores in 14 Days

Dream Girl 2 has grossed Rs 90.90 crores nett in 14 days.

Dream Girl 2 is Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era.

Dream Girl 2 faced competition from Jawan in its second week.

Advertisement

In its second week, ‘Dream Girl 2,’ directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles, performed well, adding Rs 27.50 crores nett to its total earnings. After 14 days, the film has accumulated approximately Rs 90.90 crores, and now it faces a gradual climb to reach the Rs 100 crores nett milestone.

The decline in collections on Thursday can be attributed to the release of ‘Jawan,’ which acquired a significant number of screens from ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Nevertheless, there’s potential for the film to consolidate its performance over the third weekend, thanks to positive feedback from the general audience.

Dream Girl 2 has been a successful project, regardless of its future earnings. While matching the success of the first Dream Girl film may be challenging, it’s important to recognize that the sequel has performed well, especially considering the challenges posed by the post-pandemic cinema landscape, where audiences are more inclined towards large-scale commercial entertainment.

The decision about a potential third installment remains uncertain, as audience turnout for the sequel is notably lower than the original. For a sequel to get the green light, it’s crucial to ensure high audience retention. Nevertheless, Dream Girl 2 stands as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era and contributes to the ongoing success streak that Bollywood has experienced since ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

Dream Girl 2 Day-Wise Nett India Collections:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.15 crores 7 Rs 7.50 crores 8 Rs 4.50 crores 9 Rs 6 crores 10 Rs 8 crores 11 Rs 2.75 crores 12 Rs 2.75 crores 13 Rs 2.50 crores 14 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 90.90 crores nett in 14 days Karam, a young man hailing from the town of Mathura, faces daily challenges as he strives to settle his father’s extensive debts, owed to numerous individuals worldwide. Simultaneously, he is deeply in love with Pari, but her father has set certain conditions for their marriage. In a bid to make financial ends meet, Karam assumes the identity of Pooja, leading to a series of uproarious mishaps and a comedic whirlwind. Advertisement Also Read Deepika Padukone Responds to Rakul Preet Singh’s Praise for Her Impactful Cameo in SRK Film Jawan has grossed around Rs 72-73 crore in India. Deepika Padukone's cameo... To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.