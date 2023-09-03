Bradley Cooper’s makeup artist responds to ‘Jewface’ criticism

Advertisement

At the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, the makeup artist responsible for Bradley Cooper’s appearance as Leonard Bernstein in the movie Maestro talked about the recent controversy.

During a press conference, the makeup artist, Kazu Hiro, was asked about the criticism the film had received on social media. Some people had concerns because Bradley Cooper used a fake nose in the film to portray the famous Jewish composer. This choice was seen as possibly problematic because it could reinforce stereotypes about Jewish people.

Hiro replied, “I wasn’t expecting it to happen; I feel sorry if I hurt some people’s feelings,” he continued, “My goal was, Bradley’s goal was, to portray Lenny as authentic as possible. Lenny had a really iconic look that everybody knows. There are so many pictures out there because he’s photogenic, too.”

The makeup artist explained, that they just wanted to respect the artist as they tried to portray him, he added, “So, we wanted to respect the look, too, on the inside. So that’s why we did several different tests and went through lots of decisions and that was the outcome in the movie. That was our intention.”