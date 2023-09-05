Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Addresses ‘Zero Residuals’ From Netflix

Aaron Paul, famous for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, revealed that he hasn’t received any residuals from the iconic series, despite its enduring popularity.

Paul made this surprising revelation while participating in a protest outside Sony Pictures in California, standing alongside his former co-stars during the ongoing Hollywood strike. Expressing his frustration, the actor declared, “I don’t receive any compensation from Netflix for Breaking Bad, to be completely honest, and that’s bewildering to me.”

He emphasized the lasting presence of shows on streaming platforms and their continued popularity. He noted, “I recently noticed that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix…”

The 44-year-old further explained his viewpoint, saying, “It’s just common sense, and I believe many of these streaming services are aware that they’ve been avoiding fair compensation for people’s work, and now it’s time to make amends.”

Also Read Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Share Sweet Photo with Baby Son Aaron Paul changed his son's name to Ryden Caspian. His wife, Lauren,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.