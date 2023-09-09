Britons Outraged by Newspaper’s ‘Prince William Death’ Scenario

British journalist Cameron Walker wrote an article.

The article discusses the possibility of Prince Harry becoming King under British law.

Many royal family fans criticized Walker without reading the full story.

The majority of royal family fans are criticizing a British journalist after one of his articles was published on gbnews.com.

According to Cameron Walker, nothing in British law prevents Prince Harry from becoming King.

“Although he is no longer a working royal and has moved to California, there is nothing in British law that would deprive him of his birthright,” according to the September 6 report.

Most readers evidently criticised the writer without reading the story, which went on to detail why King Charles’ second son could be called upon to carry out some of the monarch’s duties if the monarch is unwell or overseas.

“This is unlikely, though, because the Queen and The Prince of Wales are also Counsellors of State, and King Charles has written to British lawmakers saying he’d be happy for his siblings, Anne and Edward, to also take on the role,” Walker argued.

He then claimed that because Harry is fifth in line to the British throne, he might potentially become King.

Despite the fact that Prince William and his children are ahead, the journalist speculated that Harry may become king.

He predicted that if the Prince of Wales died before his time.

William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are all in queue ahead of Prince Harry.

“However, all three of them are under the age of 18.” If, for example, Prince William died terribly before his time, Prince George would still be our next King, according to the report.

According to the journalist, Prince George will require the services of a Regent until he reaches the age of majority.

“This could fall to Prince Harry, but given the Duke’s desire to distance himself from the life of a working royal, this is unlikely.”

