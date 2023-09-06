Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Resolve Legal Disputes

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have resolved.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have resolved the wedding-related disputes that had been causing drama. After several lawsuits stemming from their April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, all parties involved have issued a joint statement to announce the end of the legal battle. This includes Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, and the wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events.

The statement reads, “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

The legal troubles began in December of the previous year when Nicola’s father filed a lawsuit against the couple’s wedding planners. The complaint revealed that Braghin and Grijalba, who were hired just six weeks before the wedding, were terminated after nine days, and Nelson claimed that he had not received his $159,000 deposit back.

Nelson’s lawyers argued, “The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate, and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity.”

In response, Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit against the billionaire, alleging a breach of contract. According to documents obtained by the source, the wedding planners asserted that Nicola and her mother, Claudia, wanted to keep Brooklyn’s family, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, unaware of the challenges in the planning process. They claimed that while the Beckham family’s guest list was well-organized, the Peltz side made constant changes, making it difficult for them to manage.

The complaint stated, “Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn’s mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list.”

