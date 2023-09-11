Bushra Ansari talks about Women divorce right in Islam

Bushra Ansari is a versatile Pakistani celebrity known for her talent in acting, writing, and hosting.

Bushra Ansari is a versatile Pakistani celebrity known for her talent in acting, writing, and hosting. Her comedic skills have earned her a devoted fan following. Recently, her role as Maa Begum in the immensely popular drama series “Tere Bin” has garnered significant attention, with viewers praising her character’s personality and wardrobe choices. Bushra Ansari expressed her appreciation for the respect, love, and fame she has received from her notable projects, particularly the Barat Series and “Tere Bin.”

In a recent appearance on a show with Hassan Choudary, Bushra Ansari revealed an interesting aspect of her personal life. She shared that she exercised her right to divorce, a right granted to her by her father at the time of her marriage. She clarified that this right doesn’t mean that women can divorce their husbands unilaterally but rather that they can initiate a divorce without conditions if it was included in their marriage contract and with the consent of the husband’s family.

Bushra Ansari went on to explain, “Once you are granted the right to divorce, you can obtain a divorce without any conditions related to children and financial matters. I had this right, but I didn’t use it. It took me 36 years to exercise this right. Obviously, it’s not a joyous thing; it’s a very sad situation for women.” She also emphasized that Islam empowers women in various ways, and they have the opportunity to live a life of comfort and dignity within their homes.

Bushra Ansari excels as a host and actress in Pakistani television