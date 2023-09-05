Advertisement
Edition: English
Bushra Iqbal Reveals Aamir Liaquat’s Will: Surprising Details Unveiled

Articles
Bushra Iqbal Reveals Aamir Liaquat’s Will: Surprising Details Unveiled
The passing of Aamir Liaquat Hussain sparked a significant controversy when his third former wife, Dania Shah, raised suspicions and sought a post-mortem examination. She initiated legal proceedings to have his body exhumed for this purpose. Aamir’s children, Dua and Ahmed, along with his first ex-wife, Dr. Bushra Iqbal, opposed the petition and defended Aamir, preventing the post-mortem from taking place at that time.

According to Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat had expressed his wishes regarding a post-mortem in his will. He had consistently stated throughout his life that he did not want his body to undergo a post-mortem examination. Bushra Iqbal explained that Aamir faced threats to his life on several occasions, stemming from his political involvement and controversies during the Alim Online era.

He repeatedly emphasized that if any threat arose, no one should authorize a post-mortem on him, and he should be buried as he was. His family did not suspect foul play, as the initial reports indicated a natural cause of death. Bushra Iqbal stressed that had they suspected anything amiss, they would have been the first to request a post-mortem, but they respected Aamir’s wishes.

