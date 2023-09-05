Bushra Iqbal Reveals Aamir Liaquat’s Will: Surprising Details Unveiled

The passing of Aamir Liaquat Hussain sparked a significant controversy when his third former wife, Dania Shah, raised suspicions and sought a post-mortem examination. She initiated legal proceedings to have his body exhumed for this purpose. Aamir’s children, Dua and Ahmed, along with his first ex-wife, Dr. Bushra Iqbal, opposed the petition and defended Aamir, preventing the post-mortem from taking place at that time.

According to Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat had expressed his wishes regarding a post-mortem in his will. He had consistently stated throughout his life that he did not want his body to undergo a post-mortem examination. Bushra Iqbal explained that Aamir faced threats to his life on several occasions, stemming from his political involvement and controversies during the Alim Online era.

He repeatedly emphasized that if any threat arose, no one should authorize a post-mortem on him, and he should be buried as he was. His family did not suspect foul play, as the initial reports indicated a natural cause of death. Bushra Iqbal stressed that had they suspected anything amiss, they would have been the first to request a post-mortem, but they respected Aamir’s wishes.

Also Read Bushra Iqbal replies to Dania Shah mother’s statement Dania Shah is currently imprisoned. She disclosed her ex-personal husband's tapes. Bushra...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.