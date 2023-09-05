Bushra Iqbal Shares How Her Marriage With Late Aamir Liaquat Broke

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a prominent television personality in Pakistan’s history, was known for his roles as a politician, anchor, and scholar. Despite his fame, he became increasingly embroiled in controversies, particularly related to his marriages and family issues in the later years of his life. Aamir Liaquat’s untimely demise left a void in the lives of his children.

His former wife, Dr. Bushra Iqbal, has been a staunch defender of his legacy in both legal proceedings and the public sphere following his passing. In a podcast interview with Hafiz Ahmed, Dr. Bushra Iqbal revealed previously undisclosed facets of Aamir Liaquat’s life, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding their divorce and her relationship with him.

Dr. Bushra disclosed that she shared a very positive relationship with Aamir Liaquat, characterized by a lack of differences between them. Even towards the end of their marriage, neither of them desired a divorce. Instead, it was pressure from Aamir Liaquat’s second wife, Tuba Anwar, and her family that led to their separation.

Furthermore, Dr. Bushra addressed the issues that were observed between Aamir Liaquat and his children, Dua and Ahmed. She clarified that she never prevented the children from seeing their father, and he maintained contact with them until his passing. He would engage with them over the phone and visit them at his former residence. It was Tuba who had reservations about Aamir’s relationship with his children, causing a rift between them.

