Calvin Harris secretly ties the knot with radio host Vick Hope

Over the weekend, DJ and producer Calvin Harris, aged 39, and radio host Vick Hope, aged 33, had a memorable wedding celebration.
They got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, with their closest friends and family in attendance. The wedding reception was made extra special with a performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who started the party with the classic song “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross.
The fancy celebration had many famous guests like AJ Odudu, BBC Radio’s Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, and Vick’s co-host Jordan North. After the main event, they threw a Glastonbury-themed after-party, which included food stalls and roomy tents for guests to stay overnight.
According to The Sun, the wedding ceremony was made even more special with deeply emotional vows, adding a heartfelt and touching element to the joyful celebration.
Calvin and Vick’s engagement was a pleasant surprise for fans when Vick was seen wearing a stunning engagement ring in May.
Their quick romance made them want a special wedding, initially planning it for Ibiza, a place meaningful to them. After announcing their relationship at the Chelsea Flower Show, they shared their happiness with everyone. Vick shared moments from her exciting bachelorette party on Instagram, showing lots of fun, laughter, and celebrations with friends.
