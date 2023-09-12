Cardi B humorously says ‘I throw shade harder than mics’

Cardi B humorously states, I throw shade harder than mics.

Cardi B, a Grammy-winning rapper known for her outspokenness and catchy songs, made a memorable appearance on the talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On the show, she not only came up with a clever tagline for the Real Housewives franchise, but she also showed a more vulnerable side of herself.

Cardi B wasted no time in delivering a tagline that perfectly captures her fierce personality. She quipped, “The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade.” This statement, a playful reference to a recent incident, showcased Cardi’s humor and quick wit.

She threw a microphone at a concertgoer who threw a drink at her during a performance in Las Vegas in July. The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media. Security removed the woman from the event, and Cardi B was later cleared of charges.

The microphone that Cardi threw at a concertgoer was sold for charity. The money went to help veterans and people with special needs. This turned a bad thing into a good thing.

Cardi B is usually outgoing, but she gets shy when she meets other celebrities. She said she freezes up and can’t talk to them. She joked about how she becomes “mute” when she meets stars and told fans that she’s not uninterested, she’s just really in awe of them.

