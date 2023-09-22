Carrie Underwood on Screen Time’s Impact on Children

Carrie Underwood discusses screen time’s impact on kids.

Praises sons’ school for limiting tech use.

Extends Las Vegas residency with 18 more dates.

Carrie Underwood, the country singer, recently revealed the impact of screen time on her children’s behavior. Speaking on the Today show, she discussed the challenges of balancing screen time for her two sons with husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie observed that excessive TV watching led to mood shifts in her children, prompting her to question their behavior. She emphasized that it’s not just TV but also cellphones that concern her.

The singer praised her sons’ school for promoting limited technology use, particularly social media, for as long as possible. Parents at the school have initiated discussions on keeping children away from excessive screen time.

Carrie also shared her experience of her children realizing she’s a celebrity, especially when their friends mention seeing her on TV. Despite her fame, she aims to provide her children with a sense of normalcy.

In other news, Carrie extended her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, adding 18 more dates for the upcoming year.

