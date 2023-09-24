Celebrities Set the Dance Floor Ablaze at Uzair Jaswal’s Brother’s Wedding

Jaswal brothers Umair and Uzair have established successful music careers with unique styles.

Uzair’s brother, Shahzaib, recently had a star-studded wedding in Islamabad.

The wedding was a lively affair filled with music, dancing, and vibrant colors.

Advertisement

The Jaswal brothers, Umair and Uzair, have had long and successful careers in the music industry, earning the love of fans for their unique music styles. The youth eagerly follow their favorite stars’ lives.

Recently, Uzair’s brother, Shahzaib, had a star-studded wedding in Islamabad. Notable attendees included Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, The Rauf family, Hania Aamir, and Shazia Wajahat, who shared some great photos from the event.

The wedding was a vibrant celebration filled with dancing, music, and colors. We witnessed some beloved celebrities showcasing their dance skills and impressive choreography.

Watch Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, and Uzair Jaswal having a blast as they dance like the stars they truly are.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rehan Akram Photography (@rehanakram.photography)

Also Read Kanwal and Zulqarnain’s Langkawi Adventure With Daughter Aizal: See Photos Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are renowned Pakistani social media influencers. Currently,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.