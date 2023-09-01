Charles Spencer pays heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana on 26th anniversary of her death

Queen Elizabeth II’s orders on King Charles’s divorce hurt Princess Diana
On the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing, her brother Charles Spencer expressed a heartfelt tribute to his late sister. Charles Spencer used Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to remember Princess Diana.
He posted a nostalgic childhood picture of himself and Diana without adding any caption. In the photograph, a young Diana is seen with her arm around her younger brother, dressed in a pink and white striped dress with a small collar.
While Princess Diana’s brother paid homage to her, there was apparent silence from the British royal family and senior members of the Firm on the anniversary of her 26th death. Notably, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other senior royals did not share any tributes for Diana on their social media accounts. It is uncertain whether the royal family privately honored Princess Diana.
Following Charles Spencer’s post, numerous fans also paid their respects to Diana, showing the enduring love and admiration for the late Princess.
